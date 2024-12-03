- Home
Russia: Middle East Crisis Caused by US Desire for Regional Dominance
By Staff, Agencies
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that the current situation and rising tensions in the Middle East stem from the United States' desire to maintain its dominant regional influence.
"In many ways, the current dramatic situation has become a consequence of the desire of the United States to maintain its dominant influence in the Middle East," Zakharova explained.
The diplomat criticized Washington's desire to "monopolize the mediation role" amid "Israel's" ongoing genocide in Gaza, highlighting its concern about preserving the status quo and promoting "economic peace" in the region.
Meanwhile, the US is neglecting a long-term, permanent ceasefire based on decisions from the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council, further contributing to the rising tensions.
Zakharova emphasized that the increase of US military personnel in the Middle East could lead to further escalation in the region, with Russia urging against actions that could worsen the situation.
