Pro-Palestinian Students Face Censorship at US Universities as Semester Start

By Staff, Agencies

American universities are imposing restrictions on pro-Palestinian students who are speaking out against "Israel's" brutal war in Gaza.

US campuses implemented strict rules to limit criticism of "Israel's" Gaza war, following increased pro-Palestinian protests in the last academic year.

The recent actions of students and supporters on social media have sparked widespread outrage, with some viewing them as attempts to suppress the pro-Palestine student movement.

In a post on X, the National Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) student group said that the Secure Community Network (SCN) has "held a roundtable with representatives from law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, to generate a list of ten security recommendations for universities to quell pro-Palestine protests in the fall."

The latest development comes two days after Instagram banned the account of Columbia University’s Students for Justice in Palestine, in yet another form of censorship by the US-based technology conglomerate Meta Platforms.

The blocking of the group’s account was the latest in a battle on Columbia’s campus, and on campuses across the US, over free speech and "Israel’s" genocidal war on Gaza.