‘Dire and Dangerous’: Hamas, PA Condemn Deadly ’Israeli’ Escalation in WB

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas and the Palestinian Authority have strongly condemned the "Israeli" entity's escalating aggression in the occupied territories.

At least 11 Palestinians were martyred on Wednesday after the entity began taking various areas throughout the territory, especially those lying in its northern parts, under intensified airstrikes and ground attacks.

The occupation forces also engaged in a widespread campaign of arrests and systematic destruction of infrastructure across the targeted areas.

Hamas called the escalation a “practical attempt by the terrorist occupation army to implement the plans of the extremist Zionist cabinet,” adding that the "Israeli" forces were acting on the ideas “expressed by its fascist ministers.”

Notorious figures within the entity, including so-called security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, have called for the 1967-occupied territory’s annexation by "Tel Aviv."

Meanwhile, Hamas warned that the entity was seeking to expand its October-present genocidal war on Gaza, which has so far claimed the lives of at least 40,534 Palestinians, to the West Bank.

It considered the entity's aggression against both the territories to be a product of “the suspicious international silence” and “the absolute political and military support from the American administration and some Western capitals.”

The movement, however, expressed certainty that the occupation's campaign in the West Bank “will undoubtedly be broken by the steadfastness of the people.”

Concluding its statement, it called on the Palestinians there to engage in a general mobilization and escalate all forms of resistance.