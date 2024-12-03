North Korea Conducts Test of Advanced Multiple Rocket Launcher

By Staff, Agencies

On Wednesday, the state-run KCNA news agency reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has supervised the successful test of a newly upgraded multiple rocket launcher equipped with an advanced guidance system.

The new multiple launch rocket system [MLRS] has been enhanced for improved maneuverability and concentrated firing capability, demonstrating superior performance in all key areas, including its newly integrated guidance system, controllability, and destructive power, according to KCNA.

The North Korean leader aims to expand the production and deployment of these advanced MLRS units within the military, as noted by the news agency. Photographs released by KCNA capture the rocket artillery unit in action, including images of a volley being fired, aerial views of the target zone, and close-ups of the impact and explosions.

This test follows a series of upgrades to Pyongyang’s arsenal amid rising tensions due to ongoing US military exercises around the Korean Peninsula, which North Korea perceives as potential rehearsals for an invasion.

The US and South Korea are currently conducting an 11-day joint exercise featuring computer-simulated war games, field exercises, and live-fire drills, set to conclude on Thursday.

The recent test of a 240mm multiple rocket launcher, potentially capable of targeting Seoul and its surrounding areas, comes shortly after North Korea tested a new line of suicide drones.

Relations between North and South Korea remain strained, with Pyongyang labeling South Korea as its "principal enemy" and threatening retaliatory actions over even minor provocations from the South.

Last week, North Korea's Foreign Ministry asserted its intention to bolster its military capabilities to maintain regional balance, particularly in response to US military support for South Korea.

The statement emphasized North Korea's commitment to strengthening its "strategic deterrence" to safeguard national security, regional peace and its own interests.