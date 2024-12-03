No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

The Second Liberation Day: The Resistance’s Shield for Lebanon

3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

This infographic commemorates the Second Liberation Day, marking Lebanon's victory over Takfiri terrorist groups who had occupied parts of Lebanese territory near Arsal. The West’s support for these terrorist groups led to widespread terror, corruption and death in the region.

