There Are No More Safe Intelligence Islands in “Israel”

By Latifa Al-Husseini

Lebanon - The game of intelligence would be the most influential and effective domain in the current confrontation between the Resistance in Lebanon and the Zionist enemy. The information lets the missile or the drone reach their desired goal. The core of Operation “Arbaeen Day” lies within Hezbollah’s apparent capability to gather information and reconnaissance over the past years, about the bank of potential targets in a major and all-out war, a fight between wars, or the ongoing war of support.

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah summed up in his speech the image of the enemy entity’s military failure exposed in the operation of August 25th, 2024. The mission was successfully accomplished, without any security or intelligence obstacles on the Zionist side, despite all the mobilization and its levels for almost a month after the assassination of Jihadi leader Sayyed Fouad Shokor.

Military Failure

Let us set aside the narrative of the preemptive strike the enemy and its media outlets repeated all the time on Sunday, and instructed its analysts to reiterate. The Zionists -with all their capabilities and powers that are supposedly conceptual- hadn’t been able to destroy the rocket launchers used in the operation, and the “Israeli” Air Force couldn’t reach the drones’ bunkers, bridging this gap instead through bombing emptied valleys in South Lebanon, that are outside the zone in which the Resistance fighters were operating. The more than 40 “Israeli” airstrikes couldn’t reach Hezbollah’s precise and ballistic missiles. They even didn’t score a huge number of martyrs whether among fighters or civilians, unlike the “Israeli” rumors.

Despite all the media blackout imposed by the “Israeli” political and military levels during sensitive battles, which is to avoid leaking whatever reflects disappointment or defeat, we can say that the sorties of “Hodhod 1” and “Hodhod 2” that were administered by Sayyed Fouad Shokr bore fruits on the “Day of Al-Arbaeen.” An unmanned drone being able to cross sensors, early warning systems, radars, and the “Iron Dome” system, which was launched perhaps from Beqaa or South Lebanon, and fly its path unhindered to strike a closed espionage base, is a strategic achievement of a great importance.

Unit 8200 stationed in the “Glilot” Base is one of the biggest elite units of the Zionist entity. It runs the Zionist cyber wars, and is the neural network of the “Israeli” intelligence community. It is not allowed to uncover the identities of its members. Young soldiers are dedicated to monitor, track, take photos, and build data to assassinate resistance fighters in their accessible fields. They even target sensitive facilities in the countries where anti-“Israel” resistance movements exist.

The Most Sensitive Security Infrastructure

The Zionists learn very well about the intelligence superiority of the Resistance. This was expressed in their milieus. Ex-war and Foreign Minister, and Chief of “Yisrael Beiteinu” Party, Avigdor Lieberman said: “Hezbollah planned to destroy the most sensitive security infrastructure in “Israel”. You have to strike according to the enemy’s intents rather than results.” He then reemphasized that “Israel” has lost the North, and has failed to deal with Hezbollah’s threats.

Lebanon is the Central Arena

Based on the above, Middle East Affairs Analyst at “Israeli” Yedioth Ahronoth Newspaper, Avi Issacharoff finds that the central and most important arena for “Israel” must be Lebanon, or more precisely the land of Hezbollah. He adds that: “This organization, which possesses more than 150,000 missiles and a group of advance weapons, is the most dangerous threat to “Israel.” And this requires more efforts from the security establishment,” referring to the army, Shabak, and Mossad, which directly benefit from the services offered by “Glilot Base” and “Unit 8200.”

A Strategic Turning Point

Confusion in wake of Operation “Arbaeen Day” was also clear in the words of the enemy’s former military intelligence chief Amos Yadlin. He insisted after the operation that: ““Israel” is in front of a strategic turning point, and will have to study the war scene in an inclusive vision. It has to decide to shift the center of weight to the North, and get ready to a war with Hezbollah.”

Settlers Unconvinced with the “Preemptive Strike” Viability

The preemptive strike the entity’s officials were keen on celebrating since Sunday, meant nothing to the settlers of the North. They didn’t see any achievement in the “Israeli” action, but rather they saw a complete abandonment. Heads of settlements in the Northern front expressed through “Israeli” media and foreign media outlets stationed in the occupied territories about their despair that their government couldn’t find a radical security solution there.

For his part, "Yedioth Ahronoth’s" military correspondent Ron Ben-Yishay reflected the settlers’ resentment and anger. “Hezbollah mustn’t be allowed to keep us at a state of alertness and uncertainty as it did in the past weeks. And somehow on the long run, we must end the situation in which the North is engaged in a war of attrition.”

Future Belongs to Hezbollah’s Drones

In 2014, the Federation of American Scientists, a US-based think tank, issued a research paper in which it expected the future of Hezbollah’s drones. It predicted that the drones will later carry out sorties aimed at collecting information, paving the way for infiltrations or missile attacks in the future, and calibrating the precision of the missiles’ targeting in the real time. It also pointed to that once drones are developed to carry heavier loads, they will turn into launchers for guided missiles or bombs.

The weapon of information in the battle between Hezbollah and the Zionist entity is making significant gains. In security calculations, the Resistance says it learns a lot about its enemy, and doesn’t aim its strikes towards empty sites, but instead towards central islands within the “Israeli” intelligence map.