By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, August 27, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:55 p.m. the newly installed espionage equipment on a crane in the vicinity of the "Dovev" barracks with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit and destroying the equipment. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the “Netu’a” settlement with the appropriate weapons. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the espionage equipment at the Al-Abbad Site with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on the village of Majadel, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones on the headquarters of the Al-Sahl Battalion in the “Beit Hillel” Barracks targeting the position of the officers and soldiers, scoring direct hits and causing confirmed casualties.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}