FM: Palestine Will Achieve “Final Victory”, Iran Pledges Unwavering Support “Until the Very End”

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has hailed Palestinians’ eleven-month-long steadfastness in the face of the “Israeli” entity’s genocidal war and atrocities, expressing confidence that “final victory” belongs to the Palestinian people.

Araghchi held a phone conversation with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas’s deputy Political Bureau chief Khalil Al-Hayya on Wednesday.

“The current Iranian Administration will continue to robustly pursue its predecessors’ policy of support for the oppressed Palestinian nation,” Araghchi added, stressing that the Islamic Republic would stand with the Palestinians “until the end.”

He also underlined that Tehran would lend its support to whatever agreement leading to a ceasefire and cessation of the underway war on the Gaza Strip that meets the approval of the Palestinian people and resistance.

For his part, Al-Hayya said, “The Palestinian people are grateful for the Islamic Republic’s permanent support for the Palestinian cause and their resistance in the face of Zionists’ crimes.”

He cited Iran's late Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian’s efforts in support of the Palestinian resistance as a case in point.

The call came amid the “Israeli” entity’s October-present geocidal war on Gaza that was launched in response to the retaliatory Operation Al-Aqsa Flood staged by the coastal sliver’s resistance groups.

The Hamas official, meanwhile, congratulated Araghchi on his recent appointment as Amir Abdollahian’s successor, for which the top Iranian diplomat expressed his gratitude.