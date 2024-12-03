No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

At least 11 Palestinians Martyred in “Israel” Raids Across West Bank

folder_openPalestine access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity has carried out airstrikes against several towns across the occupied West Bank, leaving at least 11 Palestinians dead and 15 others wounded, the Palestine Red Crescent Society [PRCS] says. 

Ahmed Jibril, spokesman of the PRCS reported on Wednesday that two Palestinians were martyred after the “Israeli” entity launched a drone strike on the city of Jenin, adding that four others lost their lives in a drone assault on their vehicle in a nearby village.

Five others were also martyred in an “Israeli” strike on the al-Fara refugee camp located south of the West Bank city of Tubas, he said.

“Israeli” tanks also besieged the camp, preventing medical teams from reaching the wounded.

The “Israeli” entity deployed hundreds of troops to the cities of Jenin, Tulkarm and Tubas to carry out large-scale military operations in those areas.

The raids were met with strong resistance from Palestinian fighters, who destroyed “Israeli” bulldozers.

Meanwhile, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said the operation is part of a wide-scale military offensive launched by the “Israeli” occupation authorities in several areas of the West Bank.

