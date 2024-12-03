Iran Condemns “Israeli” Scheme to Build Synagogue Within Al-Aqsa Mosque

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has condemned in the strongest terms remarks by an “Israeli” minister regarding a plan to construct a synagogue inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East al-Quds.

In a statement on Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani slammed “Israel’s” Itamar Ben-Gvir, who announced the plan a day earlier.

“The cabinet of the criminal entity is determined to carry out its sinister agenda regarding the Al-Aqsa Mosque to the extent that it shamelessly declares its malevolent intention to build a synagogue within the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Kanaani stated in a post on X.

“If I could do anything I wanted, I would put an Israeli flag on the site,” Ben-Gvir said in an interview with ‘Israel’s’ Army Radio. When asked by the interviewer whether he would build a synagogue within the site if it were up to him, he replied: “Yes.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, while strongly condemning such statements and schemes, warns against any infringement on the sacred boundaries of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and new provocations by the Zionists crossing the red lines of the Islamic Ummah,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman underscored.

Various countries and international organizations also reacted to the remarks by the “Israeli” minister.

The UN cautioned that his statement risks escalating the already tense situation.

Jordan vowed to pursue international legal measures to protect the holy site, while Qatar urged the international community to take immediate action