Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah congratulates all Lebanese on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of the Second Liberation.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah extends its heartfelt congratulations to all Lebanese on the seventh anniversary of the Second Liberation, marking the victory of Lebanon – its people, army and Resistance – over the armed Takfiri groups and their expulsion from the nation's borders. We particularly salute our honorable people in the Beqaa, who sacrificed their most cherished possessions in the battle for honor and dignity, rescuing our homeland from the scourge of evil, Takfirism and strife, and bestowing upon our nation the blessings of security and stability.

The anniversary of the Second Liberation Day, where the blood of martyrs from the resilient South mingled with the blood of martyrs from the cherished Beqaa, cemented the golden equation for defending Lebanon – both on the ground and in the battlefields. This historic occasion serves as a reminder of the true essence of national unity in its most profound form, offering us invaluable lessons in confronting aggression and occupation.

The war to liberate the outskirts, fought by the Resistance and the Lebanese Army in coordination with the Syrian Arab Army, culminated in Lebanon's liberation from the terror of Takfiri groups – forces that had spread corruption, threatening Lebanon's security and stability and jeopardizing the peace of our region in service of the Zionist-American agenda.

This year's anniversary coincides with Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and the heroic resistance of the beleaguered Palestinian people, who, despite facing overwhelming adversity, find solace and strength in the unwavering support of the resistance fronts. These fronts continue to make the greatest sacrifices in the defense of truth against falsehood and aggression, more resolute than ever in their commitment to this righteous path.

August 28 will forever remain the Second Liberation Day – a shining beacon honoring the immense sacrifices made by the martyrs of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, the Lebanese Army, the Syrian Arab Army and the noble people of the Beqaa, especially the families of the martyrs. This glorious day will forever be etched in the annals of our homeland and our people’s history.