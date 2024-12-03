Pezeshkian: Iran Looking for Ways to Get Illegal Sanctions Removed

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that his government is looking for ways to get illegal sanctions removed that have been imposed against the Islamic Republic.

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Tuesday while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony held at the Foreign Ministry premises to honor and introduce the new foreign minister.

“The actions of enemies against our country are cruel. We adhered to our commitments and they must stick to their commitments,” Pezeshkian said.

He said that strengthening and developing relations with neighbors is one of the government's priorities.

“Connections and development of relations [with neighbors] make sanctions ineffective,” the president added.

Pezeshkian said his government’s priorities are based on the policies of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution which is establishing ties and doing other affairs with countries with honor, wisdom and in Iran’s interest.

“The most important priorities of his ministry are opening the way and removing obstacles in the economic field, the honor and pride of Iran and Iranians in all fields, as well as securing national interests and helping the country's national security,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the new president and other members of his cabinet met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, where he said that maintaining national unity and keeping people happy with the government policies is the best way to defeat the oppressive US and EU sanctions.

"If unity is achieved inside the country and among the Islamic Ummah, the United States, Europe and other countries that cruelly support the crimes of the genocidal Zionist regime will fail,” he said, noting that “The people's satisfaction with the officials depends on their behavior with the people.”.