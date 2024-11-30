No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

UN: “Israeli” Plan for Synagogue inside Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque Sparks Tensions

UN: “Israeli” Plan for Synagogue inside Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque Sparks Tensions
folder_openPalestine access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Extremist “Israeli” minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's plans to build a synagogue at the occupied Holy Al-Asqa Mosque in the occupied Old City of al-Quds have sparked global condemnation.

The United Nations has strongly condemned the comments, with spokesman Stephane Dujarric stating that they are counterproductive and could potentially exacerbate an already dire situation.

Dujarric emphasized the sensitivity of holy sites in al-Quds, stating there is an agreed-upon status quo that must be respected to prevent further tension escalation.

The UN joined Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia in publicly denouncing Ben-Gvir.

The far-right “Israeli” official claimed Jews have the right to pray at the occupied al-Aqsa Mosque and that he possessed plans to build a synagogue on the holy Mosque.

Meanwhile, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned in the strongest terms the statements made by Ben Gvir regarding plans to establish a Jewish synagogue inside the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

In a statement, it considered the continued storming and desecration of the courtyards of the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque by “Israeli” settlers and “ministers” to be "a flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions and international law."

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site for Muslims.

Ben-Gvir’s controversial remarks about the al-Aqsa Mosque compound came as the regime keeps its bloody war machine running in the Gaza Strip.

 

“Israel” has killed at least 40,476 Palestinians in Gaza since early October. Another 93,647 Palestinians are also injured.

Palestine middle east ItamarBenGvir

Comments

  1. Related News
UNSC Condemns Targeted Attacks on UNIFIL amid Escalating “Israeli” Actions in Lebanon

UNSC Condemns Targeted Attacks on UNIFIL amid Escalating “Israeli” Actions in Lebanon

18 days ago
Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

18 days ago
Hezbollah SG Sheikh Naim Qassem’s Letter to the Islamic Resistance Mujahidin

Hezbollah SG Sheikh Naim Qassem’s Letter to the Islamic Resistance Mujahidin

18 days ago
US Continues Supporting ‘Israeli’ Aggressions in Gaza, Lebanon

US Continues Supporting ‘Israeli’ Aggressions in Gaza, Lebanon

19 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 30-11-2024 Hour: 09:43 Beirut Timing

whatshot