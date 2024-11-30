No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

HRW Demands Investigation into “Israeli” Assaults on Gaza Healthcare Workers

HRW Demands Investigation into “Israeli” Assaults on Gaza Healthcare Workers
folder_openZionist Entity access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Human Rights Watch [HRW] has called for a comprehensive investigation into the assaults by “Israeli” occupation forces on healthcare workers in Gaza, urging appropriate accountability for the actions.

According to a report released yesterday, HRW highlighted that since hostilities began in October 2023, “Israeli” forces have arbitrarily detained Palestinian healthcare workers, deported them to detention facilities in the “Israeli” entity and subjected them to alleged torture and ill-treatment.

The ongoing detainment of healthcare workers amid repeated “Israeli” attacks on hospitals in Gaza has severely exacerbated the already dire state of the territory’s healthcare system.

Balkees Jarrah, acting Middle East director at HRW, condemned the continued mistreatment of Palestinian healthcare workers, emphasizing the need for immediate cessation of such abuses.

Released healthcare professionals have detailed their experiences of mistreatment in “Israeli” prisons to HRW, including instances of humiliation, beatings, forced stress positions, prolonged blindfolding and denial of medical care.

They also reported torture, including rape and sexual assault and described appalling conditions within detention facilities.

Israel Palestine hrw HumanRights GazaStrip

Comments

  1. Related News
CIA Official Arrested for Leaking Secret Docs on “Israel” 

CIA Official Arrested for Leaking Secret Docs on “Israel” 

18 days ago
Foreign Affairs: ‘Israel’ Incapable of Eliminating Axis of Resistance

Foreign Affairs: ‘Israel’ Incapable of Eliminating Axis of Resistance

19 days ago
Outgoing Gallant: No Reason for ‘Israeli’ Troops to Remain in Gaza

Outgoing Gallant: No Reason for ‘Israeli’ Troops to Remain in Gaza

24 days ago
’Israel’ Secures $5.2 Billion Deal for Advanced F-15 Jets Through US Military Aid

’Israel’ Secures $5.2 Billion Deal for Advanced F-15 Jets Through US Military Aid

24 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 30-11-2024 Hour: 09:43 Beirut Timing

whatshot