No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

Iran Defense Minister Prioritizes Addressing Emerging, Complex Threats

Iran Defense Minister Prioritizes Addressing Emerging, Complex Threats
folder_openIran access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Defense Minister, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, has emphasized addressing emerging and complex threats as a top priority during his tenure.

Speaking at his inauguration ceremony on Monday, Nasirzadeh highlighted the importance of bolstering Iran's defense capabilities, noting the collapse of enemy hegemony in the face of the culture of resistance.

He underscored the need for the Defense Ministry to acquire advanced technologies and to adapt to new models of cooperation, ensuring that the Armed Forces are equipped with indigenous, cutting-edge, and intelligent systems.

Nasirzadeh also committed to developing active deterrence measures to counter any potential threats, while leveraging defense diplomacy to safeguard national power and dignity.

He further outlined plans for continuous monitoring of defense and technological advancements, enhancing the operational support capabilities through artificial intelligence, and boosting productivity within Defense Ministry-affiliated organizations.

Last week, Nasirzadeh received a historic vote of confidence, securing 281 out of 288 ballots cast in the Islamic Revolution’s history.

Iran DefenseSystem

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG: Resistance Front to Avenge Any Aggression, Deliver Painful Blows to Enemies

IRG: Resistance Front to Avenge Any Aggression, Deliver Painful Blows to Enemies

18 days ago
Iran: Ball in EU/E3 Court, To Negotiate Based on Inalienable Rights

Iran: Ball in EU/E3 Court, To Negotiate Based on Inalienable Rights

18 days ago
Iran Proposes National Referendum as Lasting Solution to Palestinian Issue

Iran Proposes National Referendum as Lasting Solution to Palestinian Issue

20 days ago
Zarif to Al-Ahed: Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah’s Approach to Strengthen the Resistance

Zarif to Al-Ahed: Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah’s Approach to Strengthen the Resistance

21 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 30-11-2024 Hour: 09:43 Beirut Timing

whatshot