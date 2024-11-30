By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, August 26, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Ramyah Site with an offensive drone. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression in the city of Sidon, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones on the newly established headquarters of the 146th Division in the “Shraga” Barracks targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers, scoring accurate hits. and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones on the newly established headquarters of the 91st Division in “Ayelet HaShaher” targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers, scoring accurate hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}