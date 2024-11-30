No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, August 26, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, August 26, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, August 26, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Ramyah Site with an offensive drone.
  2. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression in the city of Sidon, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones on the newly established headquarters of the 146th Division in the “Shraga” Barracks targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers, scoring accurate hits.
  3. and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones on the newly established headquarters of the 91st Division in “Ayelet HaShaher” targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers, scoring accurate hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, August 26, 2024

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

18 days ago
Hezbollah Fighters Send A Letter to Martyrs’ Families

Hezbollah Fighters Send A Letter to Martyrs’ Families

19 days ago
Head of Hezbollah’s Media Relations Unit: Thousands of Fighters to Continue Confronting ‘Israel’ until Victory

Head of Hezbollah’s Media Relations Unit: Thousands of Fighters to Continue Confronting ‘Israel’ until Victory

21 days ago
Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem Marking 40 Days on the Martydom of Sayyed Nasrallah:

Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem Marking 40 Days on the Martydom of Sayyed Nasrallah:

21 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 30-11-2024 Hour: 09:43 Beirut Timing

whatshot