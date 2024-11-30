- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, August 26, 2024
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, August 26, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Ramyah Site with an offensive drone.
- And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression in the city of Sidon, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones on the newly established headquarters of the 146th Division in the “Shraga” Barracks targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers, scoring accurate hits.
- and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones on the newly established headquarters of the 91st Division in “Ayelet HaShaher” targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers, scoring accurate hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
