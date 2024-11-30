“Israeli” Forces Martyr 5 Palestinians, in WB, Settler Murders Another One

By Staff, Agencies

An “Israeli” airstrike on a residential area in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank, led to the martyrdom of at least five Palestinians on Monday night.

The aggression marks yet another aspect of the “Israeli” war on Palestinians, be it in the Gaza Strip or the occupied West Bank.

Local media identified the martyrs as Jibril Jibril, Muhannad al-Qarawi, Mohammad al-Sheikh Yousef, Adnan Aysar al-Jaber, and Mohammad Alyan.

Martyr Jibril was freed by the Resistance from “Israeli” prisons in late 2023 after it conducted a prisoner exchange deal with the “Israel”.

Tulkarm has seen multiple incursions and confrontations that have lasted for days since October 7, 2023.

Despite “Israeli” policies of "maximum pressure" on Tulkarm and other governorates in the West Bank, Palestinians have continued to resist “Israeli” invasions and have conducted multiple successful operations in the occupied territory.

It is also worth noting that another Palestinian, Khalil Salem Ziada, was martyred after being shot at by “Israeli” settlers who invaded the West Bank town of Wadi Rahhal, in Beit Lahm.

Early on Tuesday, Palestinian Resistance factions condemned the atrocious airstrike on the Nur Shams refugee camp, blaming Arab states' complacency for what they described to be acts of genocide against Palestinian people in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

"The escalation of crimes by the ‘Israeli’ entity and its settlers in the occupied West Bank over the past few hours is a decision for an undeclared open war against our Palestinian people," the Palestinian Islamic Jihad [PIJ] said in a statement following the airstrike and the attacks on Wadi Rahhal.

The movement said that today's events show that the “Israeli” entity has shifted its war machine from the Gaza Strip to the occupied West Bank.

Echoing the remarks of the PIJ, the al-Mujahideen movement said that Monday's airstrike is evidence that the “Israeli” occupation is launching a genocidal war that targets the entirety of the Palestinian people across all regions and communities.

Moreover, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine [PFLP] stressed that the airstrike coincides with the "complete collusion by the international system, along with the support and partnership of the United States" with “Israel”.

The three Palestinian political movements underlined Arab states' complicity in “Israeli” crimes, saying that this has allowed the “Israeli” occupation to carry out such aggressive actions against the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance Movement - Hamas, mourned the five martyrs who were murdered in Nur Shams, reaffirming that the event will lead to an "intensification" of acts of resistance.