Iran: Muslims must Pressure ‘Israel’ Supporter to End Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that all Muslim nations as well as other countries must unite in pressuring the supporters of “Israel” to end the crimes of the entity and its campaign of genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran on Monday.

He hailed Qatar’s efforts to establish ceasefire in Gaza and criticized those countries which claim to defend human right for keeping silent vis-à-vis “Israel” and its crimes against the people of Palestine.

“Israel” has massacred over 40,400 people in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian hailed the excellent level of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Doha but emphasized the importance of improving ties in other sectors.

The Qatari prime minister, for his part, slammed contradictory approaches of the international community and self-proclaimed defenders of human rights in Gaza.

Al Thani said Qatar will continue work on the establishment of ceasefire in Gaza and counts on the wise, constructive role of Iran in this regard.