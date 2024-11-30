No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Iran: Muslims must Pressure ‘Israel’ Supporter to End Gaza Genocide

Iran: Muslims must Pressure ‘Israel’ Supporter to End Gaza Genocide
folder_openIran access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that all Muslim nations as well as other countries must unite in pressuring the supporters of “Israel” to end the crimes of the entity and its campaign of genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran on Monday.

He hailed Qatar’s efforts to establish ceasefire in Gaza and criticized those countries which claim to defend human right for keeping silent vis-à-vis “Israel” and its crimes against the people of Palestine.

“Israel” has massacred over 40,400 people in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian hailed the excellent level of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Doha but emphasized the importance of improving ties in other sectors.

The Qatari prime minister, for his part, slammed contradictory approaches of the international community and self-proclaimed defenders of human rights in Gaza.

Al Thani said Qatar will continue work on the establishment of ceasefire in Gaza and counts on the wise, constructive role of Iran in this regard.

 

Israel Iran Gaza qatar MasoudPezeshkian

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG: Resistance Front to Avenge Any Aggression, Deliver Painful Blows to Enemies

IRG: Resistance Front to Avenge Any Aggression, Deliver Painful Blows to Enemies

17 days ago
Iran: Ball in EU/E3 Court, To Negotiate Based on Inalienable Rights

Iran: Ball in EU/E3 Court, To Negotiate Based on Inalienable Rights

17 days ago
Yemeni Forces Carry out Qualitative Ops Targeting US Aircraft Carriers, Destroyers

Yemeni Forces Carry out Qualitative Ops Targeting US Aircraft Carriers, Destroyers

19 days ago
Iran Proposes National Referendum as Lasting Solution to Palestinian Issue

Iran Proposes National Referendum as Lasting Solution to Palestinian Issue

20 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 30-11-2024 Hour: 09:43 Beirut Timing

whatshot