No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Report: Iran’s President to Make First Foreign Trip to Iraq

Report: Iran’s President to Make First Foreign Trip to Iraq
folder_openIran access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to undertake his first official foreign visit to neighboring Iraq since assuming office.

According to reports released on Sunday, Pezeshkian is set to travel to Baghdad at the invitation of Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid.

This visit will occur before Pezeshkian's planned attendance at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Earlier in June, Iran’s interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani visited Iraq, emphasizing the importance of reducing regional tensions and addressing conflicts in West Asia.

"Iran and Iraq are pivotal in the region and bear significant responsibility for enhancing regional security," Bagheri Kani stated during a joint press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein in Baghdad.

He also highlighted the urgent need for an end to what he described as Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and called on Muslim countries to work towards this objective.

Iran Iraq MasoudPezeshkian

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG: Resistance Front to Avenge Any Aggression, Deliver Painful Blows to Enemies

IRG: Resistance Front to Avenge Any Aggression, Deliver Painful Blows to Enemies

17 days ago
Iran: Ball in EU/E3 Court, To Negotiate Based on Inalienable Rights

Iran: Ball in EU/E3 Court, To Negotiate Based on Inalienable Rights

17 days ago
Iran Proposes National Referendum as Lasting Solution to Palestinian Issue

Iran Proposes National Referendum as Lasting Solution to Palestinian Issue

19 days ago
Zarif to Al-Ahed: Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah’s Approach to Strengthen the Resistance

Zarif to Al-Ahed: Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah’s Approach to Strengthen the Resistance

20 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 30-11-2024 Hour: 09:43 Beirut Timing

whatshot