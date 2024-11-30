No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

“Israeli” Military Confirms Two More Troops Killed in Gaza

folder_openZionist Entity access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” military has reported the deaths of two additional soldiers in the besieged Gaza Strip as Palestinian resistance fighters continue their retaliatory operations amid the ongoing conflict.

The casualties, identified as a staff sergeant and a master sergeant, occurred on Sunday in Khan Yunis and Gaza City due to explosive device detonations.

These fatalities bring the total number of confirmed “Israeli” soldier deaths to 702 since the commencement of the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza in October 2023.

The military's figures indicate that 340 of these deaths occurred in Gaza, with the remainder attributed to retaliatory operations by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

On the same day, “Israeli” media reported funerals for six soldiers who were killed by Palestinian and Lebanese resistance groups.

Observers suggest that the apartheid “Israeli” entity may be underreporting the number of fatalities to maintain troop morale and limit public pressure for a ceasefire, which could facilitate the return of captives taken during the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.

Israel Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip AlAqsaFlood

Comments

Last Update: 30-11-2024 Hour: 09:43 Beirut Timing

