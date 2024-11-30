- Home
Iranian Parl. Speaker Lauds Hezbollah’s Successful Anti-“Israel” Op.
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has lauded Hezbollah for its "successful" operation against sensitive military and espionage sites of the "Israeli" entity.
Qalibaf made these remarks on his X account on Sunday following Hezbollah's large-scale drone and rocket strike on the "Israeli"-occupied territories, a retaliatory action for the assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shokor in an "Israeli" airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh on July 30.
Citing reliable sources, Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen television confirmed the accuracy and effectiveness of Hezbollah’s operation, which Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah referred to as the Arbaeen Day Operation.
Qalibaf extended his greetings to the Hezbollah fighters and the resilient people of Lebanon, particularly those in Dahiyeh.
He noted that the “Israeli” entity's defeat in this operation parallels its defeat in the 2006 conflict, referring to the 33-day war in which Hezbollah forces repelled the "Israeli" military, forcing it to retreat without achieving its objectives.
