No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

EU’s Borrell Warns of Full-Blown War in West Asia

EU’s Borrell Warns of Full-Blown War in West Asia
folder_openEurope... access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has warned that the current “critical” situation in West Asia risks turning into a “full-blown war” amid renewed tensions between Lebanon and the “Israeli” entity.

He made the remarks in an X post on Sunday, after Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement avenged the July 30 assassination of its senior commander Fouad shokor by conducting a massive rocket drone attack against 11 military installations in the occupied territories.

“The situation in the Middle East has reached a critical level of danger for the region and beyond,” Borrell said.

He added that he supports Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s call for “the immediate application of UNSCR 1701, in addition to the much-needed ceasefire in Gaza, to conjure the risk of a full-blown war.”

UNSCR 1701 refers to a resolution that ended “Israel’s” 2006 war on Lebanon and called for Israeli forces to withdraw behind the UN Blue Line, the de-facto border between Lebanon and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Israel Lebanon EuropeanUnion UnitedNations AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Spain Prevents “Israel”-Bound US Vessels from Docking at Its Ports

Spain Prevents “Israel”-Bound US Vessels from Docking at Its Ports

22 days ago
“Israeli” Rioters Provoke Clashes in Amsterdam after Burning Palestinian Flags

“Israeli” Rioters Provoke Clashes in Amsterdam after Burning Palestinian Flags

23 days ago
Ireland to Join South Africa’s Genocide Case Against “Israel” at ICJ

Ireland to Join South Africa’s Genocide Case Against “Israel” at ICJ

23 days ago
EU Condemns Attacks in Lebanon, Voices Concern over Risk of Military Escalation

EU Condemns Attacks in Lebanon, Voices Concern over Risk of Military Escalation

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 30-11-2024 Hour: 09:43 Beirut Timing

whatshot