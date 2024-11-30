Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen has vowed to carry out further attacks against targets lying deep across the occupied Palestinian territories in response to the “Israeli” ongoing deadly atrocities against the Palestinian people and other regional nations.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces, in all their formations, are at the highest level of readiness to deliver painful strikes deep into the Zionist entity,” Yemeni Defense Minister Major General Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi said on Sunday.

He further added: “The military decision-making process has studied all military determinants and carefully analyzed the weaknesses of the Zionist enemy.”

“The most important points in the Zionist target bank have been carefully and precisely identified, subjected to deep informational and intelligence analysis.”

Reaffirming the forces’ preparedness, al-Atifi said they “possess the capabilities and means to execute accurate and precise strikes.”

He also addressed the readiness that has been announced by the Yemeni forces and the other components of the regional Axis of Resistance to respond strongly to the entity’s assassination of senior resistance figures.

“We assure everyone that the response from the Axis of Jihad and Resistance to the Zionist enemy's crimes is imminent and inevitable," as confirmed by the leader of Ansarullah movement Sayyed [Abdul Malik al-Houthi], and it will be "a strategic and decisive response,” he said.

The Yemeni defense chief, meanwhile, underlined that the country would make the entity “pay a heavy price” for the attacks that it has been carrying out against the Yemeni territory in response to the Armed Forces’ pro-Palestinian strikes.

“The Zionist entity will only find strength and harshness from us,” he said, noting that “Yemen’s response in retaliation for the barbaric and vicious ‘Israeli’ assault on Hodeidah will be delivered through any possible means.”