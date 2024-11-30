No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, August 25, 2024

3 months ago
By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, August 25, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters successfully executed the first stage of their response to the “Israeli” aggression on the southern suburb of Beirut [Dahiyeh], which resulted in the martyrdom of the esteemed jihadi leader, Sayyed Fouad Shokor and several civilians. This response targeted various “Israeli” barracks and sites to facilitate the passage of offensive drones deep into the entity. The Islamic Resistance also launched over 320 Katyusha rockets towards the following “Israeli” sites: “Meron” Base, “Neve Ziv” Barracks, “Ga'aton” Base, Al-Zaoura Barracks, Al-Sahl Base, "Kela" Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan, "Yoav" Camp Base in the occupied Syrian Golan, Nafah Base in the occupied Syrian Golan, "Yarden" Base in the occupied Syrian Golan, "Ein Zeitim" Base, and "Ramot Naftali" Barracks.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters initiated a significant aerial operation deep within the “Israeli” entity, involving a large number of offensive drones targeting “Ein Shemer” [a multi-layered air defense missile base] and “Glilot” [the Aman military intelligence base]. This operation marks the second phase of the Arbaeen Day Operation, launched in response to the brutal “Israeli” aggression on the southern suburbs of Beirut, which resulted in the martyrdom of the esteemed jihadi leader, Sayyed Fouad Shokor and several civilians.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m. a technical device at the Al-Manara Site with an offensive drone scoring a direct hit and destroying the device.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

