Palestinian Resistance Hails Hezbollah Ops on “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas and other Palestinian residence groups have praised Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah’s "strong and focused" retaliatory operations against “Israeli” positions, saying the operation was a slap in the face of the enemy.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Palestinian group said the strikes send a message that “Israel’s” “terrorism and crimes against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples will not pass without a response.”

Hamas said “Israeli” bombings of Lebanon, in which civilians have been martyred, are a “blatant violation of all international charters and norms” and warned that the US is “fully responsible” for any repercussions.

For its part, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement said that “these strikes have confirmed that the Zionist enemy understands only the language of force and is deterred only by the blows of the resistance and the fighters.”

“We congratulate our brothers in Hezbollah for the attack they carried out deep within the usurping entity and their success in delivering bold and courageous strikes, affirming their steadfast positions and fulfilling their promises.”

Similarly, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine also affirmed that Hezbollah's operation at dawn Sunday, which struck strategic targets of the Zionist enemy, was an execution of a courageous decision and a truthful promise.

“Hezbollah’s decision to respond was executed despite all the threats, intimidation, and US military mobilization aimed at protecting the Zionist entity and threatening our people and nation with aggression.”

It said Hezbollah’s heroic operation confronts all policies of submission, humiliation, and the march towards normalization and collusion with the criminal Zionist entity.

“This operation serves as an inspiring lesson for all fighters and honorable people to resist the Zionist enemy and its allies and to escalate their struggle on all fronts.”

“The qualitative responses executed by the Islamic Resistance prove that Hezbollah has the capability to penetrate deep into Zionist territory, exposing the collapse of the Zionist deterrence and defense systems.”

“No matter what the Zionist army does, it will not be able to provide security for its fragile entity.”