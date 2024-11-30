By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, August 24, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 a.m. with an offensive drone a deployment of “Israeli” troops at the “Hermon” Site, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m. the Al-Raheb Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:15 p.m. the Al-Raheb Site with an offensive drone, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:15 a.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops near the “Misgav Am” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with an offensive drone on the newly established headquarters of the Western Brigade south of the “Ya’ara” settlement, targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers, scoring accurate hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:10 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the Hadab Yaroun Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:45 p.m. the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:40 p.m. the Zebdine Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops at the Bayyad Blida Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:25 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Hanita” Site with artillery shells. And following the “Israeli” aggression on the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site where machine gun fire reached the outskirts and orchards of the Shebaa Farms and Kfarchouba Hills, the Islamic Resistance fighters retaliated by targeting the sources of the fire with machine guns. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:10 p.m. a military intelligence unit, supported by a military assembly force at the vicinity of the Al-Raheb Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}