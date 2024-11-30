‘Israel’s” Northern Councils Cut Ties with All Gov’t Entities: You’re Not Protecting Us from Hezbollah

By Staff, Agencies

The heads of northern border council published a letter on Sunday declaring a cessation of communication with all “Israeli” government entities until a solution is found for the settlers evacuated due to Hezbollah rockets.

“Mateh” Asher Regional Council head Moshe Davidovich, Metula Regional Council head David Azoulai, and Upper Galilee Regional Council head Giora Zelz said in a joint statement that they "are suspending communication with all government entities until a complete and comprehensive solution is reached for the ‘residents’ and children of the northern border."

They demanded “a solution that includes full security for the return of the ‘displaced from their home’, ensuring the well-being of all ‘residents’ and approval of an economic plan for the rehabilitation of the north."

They added that the Sunday strikes on South Lebanon did nothing to bring security for settlers of northern ‘Israel’, dubbing it “the peak of the ‘Israeli’ government's detachment from hundreds of thousands of ‘Israelis’.”

To the “prime minister, ministers, coalition members, government officials, and all government employees - we have not been concerned with you for ten and a half months, from now on you do not concern us," the letter said. “Do not call, do not come, do not send messages, we have managed on our own until now, we will manage on our own from now on.”

Lobby 1701, representing thousands of settlers of northern “Israel”, issued a message this morning in support of the council heads. "This morning, we discovered the bare truth," the movement said.