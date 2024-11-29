No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Hezbollah: Our Drones Reached Desired Targets, Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver A Speech

folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon

{Indeed, We will take retribution from the criminals.}

With the help of God Almighty, all the offensive drones were launched at the times specified for them and from all their positions, crossing the Lebanese-Palestinian border towards the desired target and from multiple paths.

Thus, our military operation for today has been completed and accomplished, praise be to God Almighty.

The enemy’s claims about the preemptive action it carried out and the targets it achieved and its disruption of the resistance’s attack are empty claims that contradict the facts on the ground and will be refuted in a speech by Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, to be determined later today.

{And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.}

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah sayyednasrallah IslamicResistance

