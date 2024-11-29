No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished

Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:

First, with the help of God Almighty, the first stage has been successfully accomplished. It is the phase of targeting “Israeli” Barracks and sites to facilitate the passage of offensive drones towards their desired target deep inside the entity. Thanks to God, the drones have infiltrated as planned.

Second, the number of Katyusha rockets launched so far has exceeded 320 rockets towards the enemy sites.

Third, the sites that were targeted and hit with the help of God Almighty are:

  1. "Meron" Base
  2. "Neve Ziv" Barracks
  3. "Ga'aton" Base
  4. Al-Zaoura Barracks
  5. Al-Sahl Base
  6. "Kela" Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan
  7. "Yoav" Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan
  8. Nafah Base in the occupied Syrian Golan
  9. "Yarden" Base in the occupied Syrian Golan
  10. "Ein Zeitim" base
  11. "Ramot Naftali" Barracks

Fourth, the rest of the details about the military operation will be unveiled in later statements.

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah GolanHeights

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

15 days ago
Hezbollah Fighters Send A Letter to Martyrs’ Families

Hezbollah Fighters Send A Letter to Martyrs’ Families

16 days ago
Head of Hezbollah’s Media Relations Unit: Thousands of Fighters to Continue Confronting ‘Israel’ until Victory

Head of Hezbollah’s Media Relations Unit: Thousands of Fighters to Continue Confronting ‘Israel’ until Victory

18 days ago
Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem Marking 40 Days on the Martydom of Sayyed Nasrallah:

Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem Marking 40 Days on the Martydom of Sayyed Nasrallah:

18 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 29-11-2024 Hour: 07:33 Beirut Timing

whatshot