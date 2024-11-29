- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:
First, with the help of God Almighty, the first stage has been successfully accomplished. It is the phase of targeting “Israeli” Barracks and sites to facilitate the passage of offensive drones towards their desired target deep inside the entity. Thanks to God, the drones have infiltrated as planned.
Second, the number of Katyusha rockets launched so far has exceeded 320 rockets towards the enemy sites.
Third, the sites that were targeted and hit with the help of God Almighty are:
- "Meron" Base
- "Neve Ziv" Barracks
- "Ga'aton" Base
- Al-Zaoura Barracks
- Al-Sahl Base
- "Kela" Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan
- "Yoav" Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan
- Nafah Base in the occupied Syrian Golan
- "Yarden" Base in the occupied Syrian Golan
- "Ein Zeitim" base
- "Ramot Naftali" Barracks
Fourth, the rest of the details about the military operation will be unveiled in later statements.
Comments
- Related News