Battle of the Mighty

 

Hezbollah: Initial Response on Dahyieh’s Attack Started, Punishment To Any ”Israeli” Harm of Civilians Severe

folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations 

Initial statement by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon

Commemorating the fortieth day of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein bin Ali [PBUH] the master of martyrs and the leader of the free and the symbol of sacrifice, selflessness and pride, and at dawn on this Sunday, August 25, 2024, and within the framework of the initial response to the brutal Zionist aggression on the southern suburb of Beirut, which led to the martyrdom of the great Jihadi Leader Sayyed Fouad Shokor, and a number of our honorable people, women and children, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance began an aerial operation with a large number of drones towards the Zionist depth and towards a qualitative “Israeli” military target that will be announced later.

In parallel, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a number of enemy sites, barracks and Iron Dome platforms in northern occupied Palestine with a large number of missiles.

These military operations will take some time, and after that a detailed statement will be issued about their course and objectives, God willing.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon is now and at these moments at the highest level of readiness and will stand firmly and vigilantly against any Zionist aggression, especially if civilians are harmed, as the punishment will be very severe and harsh.

