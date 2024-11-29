No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Syria: New “Israeli” Aggression Injured Several Civilians

Syria: New “Israeli” Aggression Injured Several Civilians
folder_openSyria access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Seven Syrian civilians were injured in an “Israeli” aggression that targeted a number of sites in the central region.

“Nearly at 7.35 p.m. on Friday, the ‘Israeli’ enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of north Lebanon, targeting a number of posts in the central region, meanwhile, the army air defense confronted the aggression and downed several missiles,” a military source said.

The source added that the aggression left 7 civilians injured and caused material damages.

 

Israel Syria

Comments

  1. Related News
US Strikes on Syria: At Least Three Martyred

US Strikes on Syria: At Least Three Martyred

16 days ago
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Missile Aggression

Syria Repels New “Israeli” Missile Aggression

one month ago
Intense Attack Hits US Conoco Base after US Strike on Deir Ezzor

Intense Attack Hits US Conoco Base after US Strike on Deir Ezzor

2 months ago
Syria: “Israel” Terror Attack in Lebanon Shows Its ‘Desire to Expand War’

Syria: “Israel” Terror Attack in Lebanon Shows Its ‘Desire to Expand War’

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 29-11-2024 Hour: 12:37 Beirut Timing

whatshot