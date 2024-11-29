UN: “Israel” Displaced 90% of Gaza Population

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” has forcibly displaced 250,000 Palestinians in Gaza so far this month, according to United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA], Muhannad Hadi.

“During August alone, the ‘Israeli’ forces have issued 12 evacuation orders – on average, once every two days – forcing as many as 250,000 people to move yet again,” says Hadi.

The statement noted that “successive mass evacuation orders issued by ‘Israeli’ forces amid hostilities have displaced 90% of Gaza’s residents since October 2023, often multiple times, exposing them to harm and depriving them of the essentials to survive.”

If evacuation orders are meant to protect civilians, “the fact is that they are leading to the exact opposite.”

“This cannot continue,” Hadi said, stressing that international humanitarian law should be respected.

The statement came as Gaza’s Government Media Office said the “Israeli” entity is cramming 1.7 million Palestinian civilians into just one tenth of Gaza’s overall area, amid its ongoing genocidal war on the besieged strip.

According to the media office, “Israel” has tightened the area it previously designated as the so-called “safe humanitarian zone” from 63% of Gaza in November to only 9.5% of the Strip.