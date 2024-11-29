No Script

IOF Security Official: ’Israel’s’ Deterrence Crumbles, Leaving It Beaten and Humiliated

folder_openZionist Entity access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Brigadier General [Res.] Guy Hazoot indicated that "Israel" has lost its deterrence and has become "the beaten and humiliated kid among the children in the Middle East," as cited by the “Israeli” news website “Yedioth Ahronoth”.

Speaking at the Reserve Officers and Fighters Forum conference, Hazoot mentioned that "at least half of Hamas' members are still alive, while dozens of ‘Israelis’ remain captive,” discussing the situation in Gaza.

“The ‘most serious failure’ since October 7 lies in the management of the war on Gaza,” stressed Hazoot.

He added that “Israel” was asleep during the Palestinian Resistance's operation on the settlements on October 7, and that the occupation entity was "caught by surprise and slapped in the face" at the time.

He pointed out that "anyone wanting to humiliate ‘Israel’ launches something," referencing the various missile and drone operations launched toward "Israel" from Iran, Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq.

Israel Hamas Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip

