Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called for enhancing unity among Muslims in the face of the crimes committed by the apartheid “Israeli” entity in the region.

Pezeshkian made the remarks while addressing the members of the cabinet at the mausoleum of the Founder of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the late Imam Khomeini on Saturday morning.

“If all Muslims were united, the reimage of ‘Israel’ would not have dared to commit such crimes,” he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian referred to the approach of the late Imam Khomeini in supporting the deprived people and uniting the entire Islamic society.

He further emphasized the importance of preserving national unity.

“During the Imposed War era, they could not take even an inch of our land because we were united and stood against them with all our strength, and if we continue with the same spirit now, we can eliminate our problems,” Pezeshkian confirmed.