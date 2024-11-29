- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, August 23, 2024
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance,
- and in retaliation to the "Israeli" enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe houses, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the espionage devices at the headquarters of the Air Control Unit and Air Operations Department at “Meron” Base with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits that led to its destruction.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:40 a.m. the Al-Malikiyya Site with artillery shells.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:10 p.m. a position of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the Al-Khazzan Hill with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:55 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- and in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe houses, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the enemy’s artillery emplacements at Khirbet Ma’er with a salvo of rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 05:23 p.m. the Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- and in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe houses, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the headquarters of the Northern Corps at the “Ein Zeitim” Base with a barrage of rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 06:10 p.m. the espionage devices as well as "Israeli" enemy positioned at the "Metula" site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on at 06:25 p.m. the “Ramim” Barracks with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:20 p.m. the Hadab Yaron Site with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Al-Malikiyya Site with artillery shells, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the espionage devices at Al-Abbad Site with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:30 p.m. the “Zar'it” Barracks with artillery shells, scoring a direct hit.
- and in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe houses, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Yiftah” Barracks with barrages of Katyusha rockets.
- and in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe houses, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Kiryat Shmona” Settlement with successive barrages of Katyusha rockets
{And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.}
