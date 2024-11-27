Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni armed forces have released a video of a recent anti-“Israeli” operation targeting an oil tanker in the Red Sea, warning shipping companies not to violate the ban imposed by them.

The footage, released on Friday, shows explosions on the Greek-flagged tanker, which was attacked earlier this week.

“Our forces targeted the Greek ship SOUNION, whose owner company violated the ban order by entering one of the occupied Palestinian ports,” the Yemeni Armed Forces said in a statement.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces reiterate their warning to companies not to violate the ban imposed by them, and they affirm that the next phase will be more severe and devastating for the ships of violating companies, as well as those linked to the ‘Israeli,’ American, and British enemy, as long as the Zionist enemy continues its aggression and siege against the Palestinian people,” the statement added.

It further mentioned that “They advise all ships passing through the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and the Indian Ocean not to manipulate data or conceal their identities to avoid falling under suspicion.”

“The Yemeni Armed Forces also thank the companies that have complied with the ban decision and avoided sailing to the ports of occupied Palestine. They assure that these ships can pass safely within the operational scope of the Yemeni Armed Forces,” the statement concluded.

The Yemeni forces have also conducted a series of operations against American and British vessels in response to deadly attacks by the US and the UK against their country.