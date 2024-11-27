FDD: Why a Cease-fire Deal with Hezbollah Now Is Bad for “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies [FDD], in a report, stated that linking the achievement of truces in Gaza and Lebanon, as international mediators hope to do, would hand Hezbollah a public victory, with dangerous repercussions for “Israel's” deterrence and defense.

Cautious optimism and warning signs persisted in “Israel”-Hamas ceasefire talks, with progress slow and a final deal uncertain, according to FDD.

American and “Israeli” voices are pinning additional hopes on a Gaza truce – that it will also end the fighting between “Israel” and Hezbollah.

The prominent think tank emphasized that in pushing for a cease-fire deal, the Americans and the “Israelis” are inadvertently adopting Hezbollah’s position: Preconditioning a cessation of hostilities along the Lebanon-“Israel” frontier on a prior halt to “Israel’s” war in Gaza.

Such a linkage would allow Hezbollah to claim an unprecedented victory over “Israel” and have a detrimental effect on “Israeli” national morale and deterrence.

The objective, articulated by Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on November 3, was to exhaust “Israel” into accepting a premature ceasefire in the Gaza Strip so “the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, and Hamas in particular, emerge victorious,” concluded FDD.