No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

FDD: Why a Cease-fire Deal with Hezbollah Now Is Bad for “Israel”

FDD: Why a Cease-fire Deal with Hezbollah Now Is Bad for “Israel”
folder_openZionist Entity access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies [FDD], in a report, stated that linking the achievement of truces in Gaza and Lebanon, as international mediators hope to do, would hand Hezbollah a public victory, with dangerous repercussions for “Israel's” deterrence and defense.

Cautious optimism and warning signs persisted in “Israel”-Hamas ceasefire talks, with progress slow and a final deal uncertain, according to FDD.

American and “Israeli” voices are pinning additional hopes on a Gaza truce – that it will also end the fighting between “Israel” and Hezbollah.

The prominent think tank emphasized that in pushing for a cease-fire deal, the Americans and the “Israelis” are inadvertently adopting Hezbollah’s position: Preconditioning a cessation of hostilities along the Lebanon-“Israel” frontier on a prior halt to “Israel’s” war in Gaza.

Such a linkage would allow Hezbollah to claim an unprecedented victory over “Israel” and have a detrimental effect on “Israeli” national morale and deterrence.

The objective, articulated by Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on November 3, was to exhaust “Israel” into accepting a premature ceasefire in the Gaza Strip so “the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, and Hamas in particular, emerge victorious,” concluded FDD.

 

zionist entity Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
CIA Official Arrested for Leaking Secret Docs on “Israel” 

CIA Official Arrested for Leaking Secret Docs on “Israel” 

14 days ago
Foreign Affairs: ‘Israel’ Incapable of Eliminating Axis of Resistance

Foreign Affairs: ‘Israel’ Incapable of Eliminating Axis of Resistance

15 days ago
Outgoing Gallant: No Reason for ‘Israeli’ Troops to Remain in Gaza

Outgoing Gallant: No Reason for ‘Israeli’ Troops to Remain in Gaza

20 days ago
’Israel’ Secures $5.2 Billion Deal for Advanced F-15 Jets Through US Military Aid

’Israel’ Secures $5.2 Billion Deal for Advanced F-15 Jets Through US Military Aid

21 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 27-11-2024 Hour: 10:28 Beirut Timing

whatshot