Chinese Embassy Celebrated 53rd Anniversary of Iran-China Relations

By Staff, Agencies

The Chinese embassy in Tehran has held a ceremony to celebrate the 53rd anniversary of the formal establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Iran.

China's Ambassador to Tehran, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, and senior Iranian lawmaker attended the event on Thursday.

Boroujerdi praised the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries, stating that Iran's new administration is committed to enhancing bilateral relations.

In March 2021, the countries signed a 25-year partnership agreement to strengthen their long-standing economic and political alliance.

The 2016 Sino-Iranian cooperation deal, announced during President Xi Jinping's visit to Tehran, outlines political, cultural, security, defense, regional, and international domains.

The Ambassador expressed hope that Iran's role in China's Belt and Road Initiative would be clearly defined and significant practical steps forward.

For his part, Cong emphasized the strengthening of the friendship between China and Iran, which dates back over 2,000 years.

He also noted that the bilateral ties between the two countries have significantly advanced.

He added that mutual political trust has deepened and people-to-people and cultural exchanges have also increased.

China is Iran’s largest trade partner. Both countries are subject to different levels of illegal sanctions imposed by the United States.