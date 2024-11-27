New Military Aid Package from US to Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

The US government is set to provide Ukraine with $125 million in additional weaponry and munitions, raising the total value of military assistance to more than $55.7 billion since February 2022.

Reports mentioned that the new package would include air defense missiles, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems [HIMARS], Javelins and several other types of anti-armor rocketry, 155mm and 105mm artillery shells, as well as counter-drone and counter-electronic warfare systems and other equipment.

The weapons will reportedly come directly from Pentagon stockpiles through the US president’s drawdown authority, meaning they can be delivered more quickly.

They mentioned that Washington has apparently approved this latest shipment despite still not being fully in the picture regarding Kiev’s operation on Russian soil.

Speaking on Thursday, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said “we are still working with Ukraine on how that fits into their strategic objectives on the battlefield itself.”

Earlier this month, the US War Department said in a statement that it would send Kiev $125 million in military aid, made up of largely the same systems and equipment. In late July, Washington allocated a bigger batch of weaponry and ammunition, worth some $1.7 billion.

GOP nominee and former President Donald Trump has repeatedly voiced plans to radically scale back military aid to Ukraine, if elected. He has also pledged to end the conflict within 24 hours of returning to office.