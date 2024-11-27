Harris Loses Muslim Group Support for Defending “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

US Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has repeatedly called Washington for supporting “Israel”, stating that “Tel Aviv” has the “right to defend itself”.

In response, a Muslim group withdrew support for her due to her campaign’s anti-Palestinian actions.

“Let me be clear, I will always stand up for ‘Israel's’ right to defend itself and I will always ensure it has the ability to defend itself,” Harris told a rapturous crowd on the fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention [DNC].

The event was also attended by pro- “Israel” and pro-Palestinian Democrats in Chicago late on Thursday as she outlined her stance on the Gaza war and the humanitarian crisis in the blockaded enclave.

Stopping short of criticizing the “Israeli” entity for its months-long onslaught on Palestinians, Harris added, “What has happened in Gaza in the past 10 months is devastating. So many innocents’ lives were lost. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking.”

The DNC has also been witnessing to protests over the “Israeli” genocidal war and the Biden administration’s Gaza policy, with protesters burning American flags and getting into confrontations with police in Chicago.

Speaking to the American news website Axios, pro- “Israel” Democrats at the convention rejected the notion that there is any difference between Harris and Biden on the Gaza war.

"I think the Vice President Harris will be a strong supporter of ‘Israel’ and carry forward the policies that the Biden administration have carried forth,” said Rep. Brad Schneider [D-Ill.].