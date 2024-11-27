No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

Hezbollah Rocket Strikes Ravage 189k Dunams in Northern “Israel”

3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

An infographic summarizing the damage inflicted on northern “Israeli”-occupied Palestinian lands by fires resulting from Hezbollah rocket strikes. A staggering 189,000 dunams have been scorched, highlighting the significant impact of the ongoing conflict.

Israel Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Comments

