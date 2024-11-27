- Home
Hezbollah Rocket Strikes Ravage 189k Dunams in Northern “Israel”
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News
An infographic summarizing the damage inflicted on northern “Israeli”-occupied Palestinian lands by fires resulting from Hezbollah rocket strikes. A staggering 189,000 dunams have been scorched, highlighting the significant impact of the ongoing conflict.
