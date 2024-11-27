No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

The “Israeli” “Ami’ad” Military Base

folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

An infographic focusing on the “Israeli” “Ami’ad” military base targeted by the Islamic Resistance.

Israel Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance AlAqsaFlood

Comments

