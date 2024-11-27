Iran Arrests Daesh Terrorists

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian intelligence forces announced that they have captured 14 members of Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ISIS/ISIL] group in four provinces across the country.

According to the ministry, the terrorists have been arrested in the provinces of Tehran, Alborz, Fars and Khuzestan in a series of operations.

The 14 arrestees were affiliated with the “American-Zionist grouplet known as Daesh-Khorasan”, the statement added.

“The culprits had illegally entered Iran during the past recent days with the purpose of carrying out terrorist operations,” the Intelligence Ministry noted.

It further noted that seven Daesh elements have been arrested in the Fars Province alone, while the other 7 terrorists were captured in the three other provinces.