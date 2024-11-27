By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, August 22, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 a.m. the “Biranit” Barracks with heavy artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones that targeted “Israeli” enemy soldiers positioned in “Kiryat Shmona” Settlement, scoring accurate hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the espionage devices at Jal Al-Allam Site with an offensive drone, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:50 a.m. the positions of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Metula” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, August 22, 2024 a position of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the Ghajar Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and causing casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m. the Al-Malikiyya Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:00 p.m. the Al-Marj Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the "Metula" settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the Al-Manara settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the "Zar’it" settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:15 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the “Avivim” Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:15 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}