Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 22, 2024
By Al-Ahed New
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, August 22, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 a.m. the “Biranit” Barracks with heavy artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones that targeted “Israeli” enemy soldiers positioned in “Kiryat Shmona” Settlement, scoring accurate hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the espionage devices at Jal Al-Allam Site with an offensive drone, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:50 a.m. the positions of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Metula” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, August 22, 2024 a position of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the Ghajar Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and causing casualties.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m. the Al-Malikiyya Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:00 p.m. the Al-Marj Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the "Metula" settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the Al-Manara settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the "Zar’it" settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:15 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the “Avivim” Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:15 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
