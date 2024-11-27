“Israeli” Reserve Major General Yitzhak Brik: War Minister Gallant Is Sobering Up

Translated by Al-Ahed News

In his latest article for the “Haaretz” newspaper, “Israeli” Reserve Major General Yitzhak Brik wrote that, “Most of the pretentious declarations made by ‘Defense’ Minister Yoav Gallant throughout the war in Gaza have proven to be groundless.”

Brik notes that Gallant’s statements coupled with those from the “Israeli” military’s Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are throwing dust in the eyes of the “Israeli” public.

He added that “recently, it appears that Gallant has begun to sober up, when in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and ‘Defense’ committee he declared that the concept of total victory in Gaza ‘is nonsense.’ And it seems that he has begun to realize that failing to reach a hostage deal with Hamas would lead to a regional war that would put ‘Israel’ in serious danger. This realization prompted him to call for a discussion, in the government or security cabinet, intending to warn everyone involved.”

According to Brik, “the apparent goal of the discussion is to ensure that responsibility rests not only on him [Gallant], but is shared by all the government ministers.”

Brik’s assumption is that Gallant already understands that the war has lost its purpose.

“‘Israel’ is sinking deeper into the Gazan mud, losing more and more soldiers as they get killed or wounded, without any chance of achieving the war's main goal: bringing down Hamas.

“[‘Israel’] is really galloping towards the edge of an abyss. If the war of attrition against Hamas and Hezbollah continues, ‘Israel’ will collapse within no more than a year. Attacks are intensifying in the West Bank and inside the ‘country’, the reservist army is voting with its feet following recurring mobilizations of combat soldiers, and the economy is crashing. ‘Israel’ has also become a pariah ‘state’, prompting economic boycotts and an embargo on arms shipments. We are also losing our social resilience, as the growing hatred between different parts of the nation threatens to ignite and bring to its destruction from within.

“All of the paths chosen by ‘Israel's’ political and military leadership are leading the country down a slippery slope. One dictator controls the fate of the country, and a flock of sheep follows him blindly. Netanyahu decided to ‘die with the Philistines’ – in this case, the ‘citizens’ of ‘Israel’ – only to retain his power. […] ‘Israel’ has entered an existential tailspin and could soon reach a point of no return,” Brik concluded.