IRG Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry

By Staff, Agencies

The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has praised the country's remarkable defense capabilities, stressing that the resistance front sees itself beholden to the Islamic Republic’s sophisticated defense technology.

Major General Hossein Salami said the “smart architecture” of the country’s defense technology has consolidated the privileged and powerful position of the Islamic Republic in the international arena, not least in the West Asia region, “in such a way that the foundations of the Resistance Front owe their glorious strength to it.”

The IRG chief lauded the Iranian Armed Forces’ and the resistance front’s acquisition of strategic capabilities, upgrading of equipment, weapons and infrastructure and promotion of combat readiness, which resulted in the anti-“Israel” Operation True Promise and the formation of a "new global and regional order" under the aegis of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Salami underlined that such achievements were gained despite "brutal pressure by the global arrogance" and their regional allies in various political, psychological, media, cultural and economic dimensions as well as sanctions on the Islamic Republic in the fields of defense, security equipment and technologies.

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made notable progress in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Iranian officials have underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiations.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has on numerous occasions called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities.